Mumbai: Thousands of migrants gather at Bandra railway station after rumours of special trains

Unprecedented scenes have been witnessed at Mumbai's Bandra Railway station after thousands of migrant labourers gathered at the station on rumours of special trains to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. As per initial reports, the migrants were informed that special trains will be running from the Bandra railway station for labourers.

Initial reports suggest that migrant labourers have started arriving at Bandra railway station at around 9 am but in just few hours there were around 4,000-5,000 labourers had gathered at the station. Sources also said that migrants had received phone calls from police station informing about special trains being arranged for them from Mumbai.

While thousands gathered outside Bandra Railway Station, only people who had registered themselves (about 1,000) were allowed to board the shramik special train and rest are being dispersed by the police.

Maharashtra: Huge crowd of migrant workers gathered outside the Bandra railway station in Mumbai earlier today to board a "Shramik special' train to Bihar. Only people who had registered themselves(about 1000) were allowed to board, rest were later dispersed by police. pic.twitter.com/WDsZawtBH5 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

As the Bandra railway station administration, police officials continue to remove migrants, four people have been arrested so far who are accused of spreading the rumours about special trains being run for migrants who are willing to travel to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

Meanwhile, reports of huge crowd of migrant labourers gathering at Chandigarh and Bhopal railway stations have also surfaced, according to PTI

Image Source : PTI Bhopal: Migrants arrive at Habibganj railway station to board a special train to Bihar, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Bhopal, Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

