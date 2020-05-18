Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: No relaxations in red zones, tough norms for Mumbai, Pune

Lockdown 4.0: Announcing new guidelines, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday the state government is continuing relaxations, however, Red Zones cannot be relaxed. Thackeray said tough norms will prevail for areas in Mumbai and Pune. In green and orange zones, the Maharashtra government is opening up things.

"We still have green, orange, red zones. We will not be able to afford too many exemptions in red zones. But in green and orange zones we are opening up things, " Thackeray said.

50,000 industries have been allowed to open in the state and 5 lakh workers (approx) have already started working. Over 40,000 acre land has been kept aside for new businesses. New investors are welcome to invest in the state, lands will be provided to these investors on rental basis, says Thackeray. He reiterates PM Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' request and urges people of the state to come forward and start working in the green zones.

