Mumbai: Massive fire at 60-storey Avighna Park residential building in Parel, 1 dead

Mumbai Fire: Level-4 fire broke out at a multi-story residential building near the Lalbaug area in South Mumbai's Parel on Friday afternoon. As many as 12 firefighting teams are at the spot trying to douse the blaze. The fire has broken out on the 19th-floor Avighna park towers building. At least one person has been reported dead in the incident.

The deceased identified as Arun Tiwari (30) injured in the high-rise building fire was taken to the KEM hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

As per the Mumbai Fire Department, the person jumped from the 19th floor of the building.

"Level 4 fire broke out at Avighna park apartment, Curry Road around 12 noon today," said Mumbai Fire Brigade.

A majority of the residents managed to evacuate themselves, including several senior citizens and children.

Traffic on Curry Road Bridge has been stopped due to the fire. The police have barricaded the area. Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has reached the spot.

The cause of the blaze, tentatively believed to be due to a short-circuit, is being probed and the building reportedly has all fire-safety measures in place, said the residents.

Videos showed black plumes of smoke billowing as a massive fire raged on that floor.

ALSO READ: Gujarat: 2 dead, over 100 rescued after massive blaze at packaging unit in Surat

Latest India News