'When I recognised Kasab, he smiled sarcastically, had no iota of guilt': 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor at UNSC

UNSC debate: Anjali Vijay Kulthe, nursing officer at Cama & Albless Hospital, victim and survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, recalled the day of the attacks and narrates her ordeal before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking at UNSC via video conferencing, Anjali Vijay Kulthe said, "I'm fortunate one who survived 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I bring to UNSC's notice the voice of trauma & sorrow endured by families of victims/survivors of terror attacks."

"20 pregnant women were under my charge on that night. We were asked to prepare for emergency. Two persons entered hospital, one of them fired gunshots. I informed CMO that terrorists entered the hospital, I saw them shooting security guards at hospital; I was scared," Anjali V Kulthe said.

"My uniform gave me courage & my passion for nursing gave me clarity of thought. While escorting a patient to the pregnancy ward, we heard heavy gun firing & grenade explosions. We spent whole night in complete darkness. It was hard to believe that we were alive," she told.

"I could not sleep peacefully for several nights following the incident. I shiver even today as I recall the night of the attacks. While the terrorists were killing humans like insects, I was happy that I was able to save lives of 20 pregnant women and their babies," Anjali V Kulthe said.

"A month after the attack, I was called to identify one of the terrorists involved in the attack. Although my family feared, I chose to be a witness. When I recognised Kasab (26/11 Mumbai attack accused), he smiled sarcastically & said that I identified him correctly," she narrated.

"Kasab didn't have an iota of guilt or remorse, his sense of victory haunts me even today. We, the victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, continue to wait for justice as the sponsors of the attack remain free even after 14 years," the victim said.

"Too many people lost lives, too many children were orphaned, too many people were traumatised in the attacks. I request the international community to bring the sponsors of the attack to justice & give families of the victims a closure," she said.

The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said, "Nurse Anjali Kulthe shared her account of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks with UNSC today. Her account made a particularly vivid impact among the Council members, moved a lot of the members."

UAE minister Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi at UNSC termed the inspiring testimony of Nurse Anjali Vijay Kulthe, victim and survivor of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as "moving".

