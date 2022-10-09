Former UP CM & SP leader Mulayam Singh still 'quite critical': Medanta Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mulayam Singh Yadav was moved to ICU on October 2.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is in critical condition and has been administered live-saving drugs. The leader is presently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), informed the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin.

Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

Also Read: Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, situation stable

Latest India News