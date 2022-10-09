Sunday, October 09, 2022
     
Former UP CM & SP leader Mulayam Singh still 'quite critical': Medanta Hospital

Mulayam Singh critical: "Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin.

Abhro Banerjee New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2022 16:04 IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav was moved to ICU on October 2.
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is in critical condition and has been administered live-saving drugs. The leader is presently in the  Intensive Care Unit (ICU), informed the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Sunday. 

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin. 

Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2. 

