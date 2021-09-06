Setback for Mukhtar Ansari as SC refuses to entertain plea seeking safety in jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Mukhtar Ansari Supreme Court plea rejected seeking safety Uttar Pradesh jail Punjab

In a big setback for gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the Supreme Court refused to interfere and declines to pass any order on the petition filed by the jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader wife Afshan Ansari, seeking safety for her husband & an MLA from Mau, Uttar Pradesh while being taken for trial in pending cases.

The Apex court also asked Afshan Ansari to file a petition in High Court and instructed the lower court to hear the matter expeditiously.

Appearing for the gangster, advocate Kapil Sibal said that his client's life is in danger in Punjab prison as there is always talks of eliminating the criminals. Ansari has also told a court that a contract of Rs 5 crore has been given for his killing inside the jail. According to his lawyer, Ansari claimed that unauthorised people entered the prison without making any entry in the register.

Ansari, who is lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail, was produced virtually on Monday before Maushmi Madhesi, a judge in the special court for cases involving MPs and MLAs here in Uttar Pradesh, in a case of forgery and cheating.

