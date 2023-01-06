Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mughal Garden: Delhi's beauty all set to flaunt in Feb 2023 | CHECK ticket booking and more details

Mughal Garden: One of the worldwide recognised gardens of India is ready to flaunt itself to tourists. Many are waiting for the opening of the Mughal Garden in 2023. To excite you more, we have a good piece of news regarding the opening of the Mughal Garden. Situated in the national capital of India, Mughal Garden is one of the most precious and tourist places in India rather than just a garden. Once a year public gets a chance to visit this mesmerizing place.

This noble garden was developed by the Mughal Empire and has an impression of the Persian garden called the Charbagh Structure. One who visits Delhi never tries to miss the chance to visit the most liked historical work in the world i,e. Mughal Garden. If you are planning to have a joyous time with family or the love of your life then check out the ticket booking and online process. Alert! do not forget to follow the guidelines.

Mughal Garden Opening Details

Mughal Garden opening date 2023

For the public, the Mughal Garden gate will open on February 12, 2023. As per the official website of PM Modi Yojana, the gate will close on March 16, 2023. To visit the garden, you can book the tickets online.

Mughal Garden Ticket Booking With HOHO Bus (as per the official website):

You can book your Mughal Garden Ticket in just 5 minutes by following simple steps. Here are simple steps.

In the first place, you have to visit the Official Website of Rashtrapati Bawan.

Then you have to click on Mughal Garden Visit (During Udyanotsav)

First Register yourself/your group at the Rashtrapati Bhawan website.

Mughal Garden Visit (During Udyanotsav)

After that book HOHO Delhi Tour.

You can also visit the official website of HOHO Bus. http://hohodelhi.com

Mughal Garden Opening Date 2023

Mughal Garden Online ticket booking

First, go to the official website of Mughal Garden ticket booking http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour/

You will find three circuits of traveling. You have to select Mughal Garden Visit (During Udyanotsav)

After that, you have to Fill out the required details like Name, Date of visit, etc.

Then Registered yourself by submitting your photo id.

You were not asked for a fee under the registration process.

Please note that same-day registration is not allowed, register at least one day before the visit date.

Guidelines For The Mughal Garden

Mughal Garden’s opening date is 12 February to 16 March 2023.

You have to register yourself on the official website within 24 hours to visit. Same-day registration is not allowed.

To register visit: Rbtour/mughal-garden/. Learn how to Register Here.

You can not visit on Monday because Mughal Garden is closed on Monday.

So, the rest of the days you can visit like Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

You can carry your mobile phone but not a camera due to security reasons.

Remember! Mughal Garden opens once a year, so, don't miss a chance to capture this beauty.

