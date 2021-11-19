MSP bigger issue for farmers: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navjot Singh Sidhu

Highlights Sidhu said the MSP is the bigger issue than farm laws as it is the lifeline of farmers

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi announced the government's decision to withdraw the three farm laws

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said the minimum support price (MSP) is the bigger issue than farm laws as it is the lifeline of farmers. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "MSP is bigger issue than farm laws, it is the lifeline of Indian farmers. If the Central government genuinely wants to fulfil their promise of doubling the farmers income or accepting the C2 formula of the Swaminathan report, then they should accede to this demand."

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government's decision to withdraw the three farm laws, saying the constitutional process to do so would be completed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

Navjot Singh Sidhu dubbed PM Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws as a "step in the right direction". He further said the "sacrifice of farmers has paid dividends".

"Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction…. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success….You're sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades," said Sidhu.

(with IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: Farm laws repealed: Timeline of farmers' protest

ALSO READ: Repeal of farm laws: Today, truth, justice, & non-violence have won, says Sonia Gandhi

Latest India News