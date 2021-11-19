Repeal of farm laws: Today, truth, justice, & non-violence have won, says Sonia Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Sonia Gandhi

Highlights Hope the Modi Govt has at least learned something for the future: Sonia Gandhi

Today, conspiracy hatched by those in power against farmers & laborers has lost: Sonia Gandhi

"Today, Annadatas have won," said Sonia Gandhi

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that the sacrifices of more than 700 farmer families, whose members laid down their lives in this struggle for justice, have paid off today. She was reacting to PM Modi's announcement on the repeal of three farm laws.

"Today, the conspiracy hatched by those in power against farmers & laborers has lost & so has the arrogance of dictatorial rulers. Today, the conspiracy to attack livelihood & agriculture has been defeated," Sonia Gandhi said, "Today, Annadatas have won."

"In a democracy, any decision should be taken after talks with every stakeholder and deliberations with the Opposition. I hope the Modi Govt has at least learned something for the future," she further added, attacking the central government.

"Whether it is a refusal to pay the farmers their cost plus 50 per cent profit as promised by the Prime Minister or the huge increase in the cost of diesel and agricultural products, or the attack on them through three black anti-farm laws, they all stand defeated," she said.

Citing figures of the government's NSO, she said the average income of a farmer is Rs 27 per day while the average debt on each is Rs 74,000.

The government needs to think again on how farming can be made profitable in the true sense and how farmers get the right price for their crop by way of MSP, she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologized to the people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

ALSO READ: Farm laws repealed: Timeline of farmers' protest

ALSO READ: Celebrations at Ghazipur border, the crowd expected to swell after farm laws repeal announcement

Latest India News