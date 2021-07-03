Saturday, July 03, 2021
     
Madhya Pradesh: Govt hospital doctor commits suicide in Bhopal

 The death came to light around 8 am, when Dr Hajarilal Bhuria's servant spotted him hanging from the ceiling of his official residence in the campus of government-run JP Hospital, Habibganj police station in-charge Rakesh Shrivastava said

Bhopal Published on: July 03, 2021 19:09 IST
The death came to light around 8 am, when Dr Hajarilal Bhuria's servant spotted him hanging from the ceiling of his official residence

A 64-year-old doctor of a government hospital allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his official residence in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Saturday, police said. The death came to light around 8 am, when Dr Hajarilal Bhuria's servant spotted him hanging from the ceiling of his official residence in the campus of government-run JP Hospital, Habibganj police station in-charge Rakesh Shrivastava said.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway, the official said, adding that the police are yet to record the statements of the deceased doctor's family members.

