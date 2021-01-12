Tuesday, January 12, 2021
     
11 dead after consuming poisonous liquor in MP's Morena

As many as 11 people died, while five others fell ill after consuming poisonous liquor in Madhya Pradesh.

New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2021 10:16 IST
11 dead after consuming poisonous liquor in MP's Morena

At least 11 people have died and eight others have fallen seriously ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district,

police said on Tuesday. As per preliminary reports, some villagers consumed a white coloured liquor, Morena Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania said.

"On Monday night, eleven people from Manpur and Pahawali villages died after consuming suspected spurious liquor," he said.

Eight others fell seriously ill and they were referred to Gwalior for treatment, he said.

The postmortem is underway and whether the liquor was poisonous or not will be ascertained after the autopsy reports come, the official said.

