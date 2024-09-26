More than 50 popular medicines fail quality tests, drug regulatory body issues market alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has flagged more than 50 drugs as "Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)". The drugs in the list are commonly prescribed for conditions like high blood pressure, acid reflux, and erectile dysfunction. In its latest monthly drug alert, the CDSCO listed 53 drugs that failed quality checks during random sampling conducted by state drug officers.

53 drugs failed quality test

Among the drugs failing the quality standards are popular medications such as Shelcal (Vitamin C and D3 tablets), Pan-D (an antacid), Paracetamol tablets (500 mg), Glimepiride (an anti-diabetic drug), and Telmisartan (a high blood pressure medication). These drugs are produced by well-known pharmaceutical companies like Hetero Drugs, Alkem Laboratories, Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Pure & Cure Healthcare, among others.

Metronidazole, a widely used drug for treating stomach infections and produced by PSU Hindustan Antibiotic Limited (HAL), failed the quality tests. Shelcal, distributed by Torrent Pharmaceuticals and manufactured by Pure & Cure Healthcare, and Paracetamol tablets from Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd were also flagged for failing quality checks.

CDSCO issues two lists

The CDSCO issued two lists: One with 48 popular drugs that failed the tests and another featuring five more drugs, along with replies from the manufacturers. In their responses, many companies denied responsibility and claimed that the flagged drugs were "spurious." Meanwhile, the CDSCO has issued an alert, warning that these substandard drugs are still being sold in the market. It also raised concerns about their potential impact on public health.

Govt bans over 156 fixed-dose combination drugs

Earlier in the month of August, the Union Health Ministry had banned 156 fixed-dose combination (FDC) medicines, including widely used antibiotics, painkillers, and multivitamins. In a gazette notice issued on August 21, the Health Ministry announced that the production, marketing, and distribution of these drugs are now prohibited due to their associated health risks. The notification states that the banned FDCs include antibiotics, anti-allergic medications, pain relievers, multivitamins, and combination treatments for fever and hypertension.

ALSO READ: Centre bans over 150 fixed-dose combination drugs used for fever, pain and allergies | Here are DETAILS