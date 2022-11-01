Morbi bridge collapse: Plea seeking judicial probe to be heard in Supreme Court on November 14

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat

Morbi bridge collapse: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea on November 14 seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the Gujarat tragedy.

The plea was mentioned by advocate Vishal Tiwari before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit.

"You are very quick. What are your prayers," the Chief Justice told the advocate.

The lawyer replied that he was seeking a judicial enquiry commission and pointed out that there were several old structures in many states. After hearing brief submissions, the top court agreed to examine the plea on November 14.

A total of 135 people have been reported dead so far in the Morbi bridge collapse incident.

The plea said the incident indicates the negligence and utter failure of the government authorities.

It further added that in the past decade, various incidents have taken place in the country due to the mismanagement, lapse in duty and negligent maintenance activities.

The 141-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchhu River collapsed after it was reopened just last week following repairs and maintenance by a private operator.

The plea contended that at the time of the collapse, the bridge had several hundred people on it which was over the permissible limit and no fitness certificate was taken by the private operator before reopening the bridge.

The plea said this was an utter dreadful act of violation of human rights that is the breach of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution and urged the top court to issue directions to all states to form committees to conduct risk assessment of all old and risky monuments, bridges, etc.

