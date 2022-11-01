Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat government declares state-wide mourning tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : @BHUPENDRAPBJP/TWITTER Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attends a high-level meeting with PM Modi over Morbi tragedy

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government declared statewide mourning on Tuesday ( November 2) to pay homage to victims of the Morbi bridge collapse which claimed 134 lives and left several injured.

This decision was made in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation post the tragedy.

"The Gujarat government has decided to observe state-wide mourning on November 2. (The National) Flag will be flown at half mast in the state and no official function will be held," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted.

He informed this decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi to visit Morbi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Monday night chaired a meeting on the Gujarat bridge collapse in his home state, is scheduled to visit Morbi and meet the injured victims and review relief work in the tragedy.

At the meeting, which took place at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the PM, who is touring poll-bound Gujarat, was briefed on the relief and rescue operations at the accident site, located around 300 km from the state capital, they said.

At least 134 people have lost their lives in the tragedy which took place in Morbi town of the Saurashtra region when the British-era suspension bridge came crashing down on Sunday evening, a police official has said.

PM Modi emphasized on ensuring that those affected by the disaster get all possible assistance, the officials said.

“Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at the Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar," an official release said.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the relief and rescue operations launched at the accident site and all aspects related to the tragedy were discussed, the release said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia along with other top officials.

