Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat HC seeks report from state govt within a week

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat.

Morbi Bridge Collapse: The Gujarat High Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of Morbi bridge collapse incident and sought a report from the state government on the entire tragedy within a week.

The notice has been sent to state government officials including Home Department, Urban Housing, Morbi Municipality, State Human Rights Commission.

Over 130 people were killed including children in the tragedy when the suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi district.

The Gujarat government has suspended Morbi Municipality's Chief Officer Sandipsinh Zala in the wake of the bridge collapse incident, a senior official said.

The British-era suspension bridge, built on the river Machchhu in Morbi town, had collapsed on Sunday evening. The people who died in the tragedy included women and children.

"The state Urban Development Department has suspended Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandipsinh Zala," said Morbi District Collector GT Pandya.

Resident Additional Collector of Morbi has been given the additional charge of the Chief Officer until further orders, he said.

Morbi Municipality had given the contract of the bridge repair and maintenance to Oreva group for 15 years, officials said.

Police have so far arrested nine persons in connection with the bridge collapse incident.

