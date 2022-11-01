Morbi bridge accident: China President Xi Jinping sends condolence message to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : AP China's President Xi Jinping

China's President Xi Jinping has sent a message of condolence to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Morbi Bridge Collapse, Reuters reported citing Chinese broadcaster CCTV. As many as 135 people have been killed in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat and 170 others rescued.

The rescue operation is still on in the Machchhu river by the armed forces, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies, officials said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep sadness over a tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and injured. “The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic news of the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat," a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Monday.

US President Joe Biden on Monday extended his deepest condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city. "Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse, and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short," Biden said in a statement.

"The United States and India are indispensable partners, with deep bonds between our citizens. In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people," he said.

