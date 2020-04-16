Moradabad doctor, health workers on COVID-19 duty attacked: FIR reveals shocking details

Image Source : PTI A police vehicle vandalised after a violent mob pelted stones at health workers, doctors and police officials, who had gone for a check-up of coronavirus suspects in the area, in Moradabad.

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested at least 17 people involved in the brutal attack on health officials including doctors, police personnel in Moradabad who had gone for the check-up of coronavirus suspects in the district. An FIR under IPC sections 90/20,147, 148, 149, 188, 269, 270, 332, 336, 353, 307, 427, 504, 506 others has been registered and an investigation is underway. The incident took on April 15, when a team of health officials and cops had visited Moradabad's Nawabpura area that falls under Nagfani police station to test family members of a person who died after getting infected with coronavirus on April 13 and take them under quarantine facility, so that virus doesn't spread further in that area.

However, when they reached, a group of around 200 people including men, women attacked health officials and the police team. According to the FIR, some miscreants took to their roof-tops and started pelting stones on health workers, cops injuring them, while many attacked them with pointed sticks and vandalised Ambulance, police vehicles.

Moradabad: Some people pelted stones at medical team&police which had gone to take a person possibly infected with #COVID."When our team boarded ambulance with patient,suddenly crowd emerged&started pelting stones.Some doctors are still there.We are injured,"says ambulance driver pic.twitter.com/Rpo5jDRuJY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2020

Mob attacks doctor, health workers on COVID-19 duty in UP's Moradabad. FIR copy.

The miscreants who boycotted and attacked health workers, medical teams were heard saying "if coronavirus is spreading then let it spread but we won't allow ourselves to be tested". This is not the first incident when doctors, medical teams have been targeted in Uttar Pradesh as similar incidents have taken place earlier in Ghaziabad. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also directed law enforcement agencies to book people under the NSA (Nationa Security Act) who are involved in similar attacks.

Speaking on the incident, Dr SP Garh, Chief Medical Officer said that three people including a doctor and pharmacists were injured when a team of doctors had gone to take the family of COVID-19 positive patient (who died recently) under quarantine facility.

CM Adityanath has also said that the culprits will be booked under NSA and be made to pay for the damages to the public property.

