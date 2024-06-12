Wednesday, June 12, 2024
     
Mohan Charan Majhi Cabinet in Odisha: List of BJP ministers who took oath today

The strength of the council of ministers in Odisha is 22 including the chief minister.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Bhubaneswar Updated on: June 12, 2024 17:30 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi with Rajnath Singh
Image Source : PTI Mohan Charan Majhi with Rajnath Singh

BJP's tribal leader and four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday took oath as chief minister of Odisha, where the saffron party came to power for the first time with a clear mandate in assembly elections, ending the 24-year stint of BJD. Announcing the name of Majhi, a surprise pick, Union minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida have been made deputy chief ministers. 

The BJP won 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, while the BJD bagged 51. The BJD and the BJP were in alliance for 11 years between 1998 and 2009 and fought three Lok Sabha and two Assembly elections together. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Majhi government on Wednesday at Janata Maidan. 

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST OF MINISTERS

S.No Name of Minister  Constituency
1. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo Patnagarh
2. Pravati Parida Nimapara
3. Suresh Pujari  Bargarh
4. Rabi Narayan Naik Kuchinda
5.  Nityananda Gond Umerkote (ST)
6.  Krushna Chandra Patra Dhenkanal
7.  Prithviraj Harichandan Chilika
8.  Mukesh Mahaling Loisingha
9.  Bibhuti Bhusan Jena Gopalpur
10.  Dr Krushna Chandra Mohapatra Morada
