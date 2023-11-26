Punjab: Encounter breaks out between police, miscreants in Mohali

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB Encounter broke out between Punjab Police and miscreants in Mohali

An encounter broke out between Police officials and some miscreants in Punjab's Mohali district on Sunday.

SHO Shiv Kumar says, "We received information from senior officers that some thieves have stolen a car from Amritsar and are coming towards Mohali. They fired at the police, they left the car and ran away. Search is being conducted in the area."

Earlier, a police constable was killed while five others sustained injuries when a group of 'Nihangs' opened fire at them in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Thursday (November 23). According to the information, the firing erupted when policemen went to arrest some Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons) in Sultanpur Lodhi in a case registered against them.

