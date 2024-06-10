Modi govt 3.0: 11 Rajya Sabha members in new Council of Ministers | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of Council of Ministers after oath-taking ceremony

Narendra Modi on Sunday took oath as Prime Minister of India for a historic third term in a row, equaling the feat of the first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. As many as 72 members were inducted into the new Council of Ministers. Also, PM Modi included eleven members from the Rajya Sabha in his team.

The Council of Ministers has 59 newly-elected MPs from the Lok Sabha. The Council of Ministers includes Prime Minister Modi, 30 cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State (Independent charge) and 36 ministers of state.

Of the total 31 cabinet ministers, including PM Modi, as many as five are Rajya Sabha members, while six other members of the Council of States have become ministers of state.

The Rajya Sabha members represent around 15 per cent of the members in the Council of Ministers.

Among the Cabinet ministers who are Rajya Sabha members are Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hardeep Singh Puri.

Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia are members of Rajya Sabha but have been elected to Lok Sabha this time.

L Murugan had contested the Lok Sabha election from the Nilgiri constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes but lost to the DMK.

The Rajya Sabha members who have been inducted as Ministers of State are Ramdas Athawale, Ramnath Thakur, B L Verma, L Murugan, Satish Chandra Dubey and Pabitra Margherita.



