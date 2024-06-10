BJP's Suresh Gopi takes oath as MoS, how actor-turned-politician scripted history by breaching Left's fortress

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT FROM VIDEO Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi takes oath as MoS

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala Suresh Gopi took oath as Minister of State (MoS) in the Modi government 3.0. He was trolled during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, but despite the tactics by his rivals, the action hero rose to national stardom in cinema style on June 9 after becoming a Union Minister.

Earlier, he became a political 'hero' when he surprised the polity fraternity by winning the Thrissur seat on a BJP ticket and scripting history for the saffron party in Kerala.

In other words, the saffron party's decades-long struggle in Kerala -- a state historically dominated by the Left and the Congress -- and marked by numerous challenges since the Jan Sangh days, finally yielded fruit in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls through Gopi.

Post-victory also, Gopi's political career saw cinematic twists, with his initial reluctance to accept a ministerial berth in the government, citing his commitment to the people of Thrissur and agreements he had signed for a couple of movies, one of which is produced by the company of megastar Mammootty, whom he affectionately calls Mammookka.

He had returned to Kerala after attending the NDA MPs' meeting two days ago, but he got a call from Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday, asking him to reach Delhi immediately.

"He (Modi) decided. I obeyed," Gopi said before rushing to the airport with his family.

Known for his 'mass' performances in action and drama films, Gopi's nearly decade-long efforts helped him turn the BJP's long-held dream into reality by winning the central Kerala constituency of Thrissur by a thumping margin of nearly 75,000 votes.

The common workers as well as the top brass of the BJP are elated by the national film award winner's poll victory from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

The constituency holds a special place in Narendra Modi's heart, as it is home to the Guruvayur Lord Krishna temple, a famous Vaishnavite shrine he visited soon after assuming office as prime minister for the second consecutive term in 2019.

Thrissur witnessed a three-way contest for the Lok Sabha polls, with major candidates from the Congress, BJP, and CPI locked in a neck-and-neck battle.

Thrissur, often referred to as the cultural capital of Kerala, is known for its vibrant mix of urban and rural populations. The constituency boasts significant Hindu, Christian, and Muslim communities, contributing to its rich cultural and religious diversity.

Gopi's campaign in the seat was marked by controversies, with the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF targeting him for his cinema-style approach to reaching out to minorities, particularly the Christian community, who constitute a significant vote base in Thrissur.

After an unsuccessful bid for the Thrissur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and a defeat in the Thrissur assembly seat in the 2021 assembly polls, Gopi geared up for another run in 2024.

Despite the previous setbacks, Gopi, known for his philanthropic activities, made positive interventions in the lives of the people of the Thrissur constituency.

Known for his assertive and dynamic roles in movies such as 'Kaliyattam', for which he won the national award in 1998, the actor brings the same enthusiasm to his political actions.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Modi's govt 3.0 cabinet to hold first meeting today, all eyes on portfolio allocation | DETAILS