Modi govt 3.0 to hold first Cabinet meeting today, all eyes on portfolio allocation | DETAILS

The newly formed Modi government, 3.0, will hold its first cabinet meeting on Monday evening. The meeting is scheduled for 5 PM, and it is expected that the allocation of ministerial portfolios will be announced prior. Sources indicate that the distribution of departments will focus on the 'Developed India Mission' and PM Modi's guarantees. All eyes are on the top four ministers of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Inauguration and swearing-in ceremony

On Sunday, a grand swearing-in ceremony took place for the Modi government 3.0, attended by notable foreign dignitaries and prominent personalities from across India. This was the longest swearing-in ceremony for PM Modi, with 72 ministers taking the oath of office. The new cabinet includes 30 cabinet ministers, 5 ministers of state with independent charge, and 36 state ministers.

Former chief ministers in the cabinet

The new cabinet features six former chief ministers, including Rajnath Singh, who is serving as a cabinet minister for the third time. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manohar Lal Khattar are first-time ministers. Sarbananda Sonowal, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and H. D. Kumaraswamy also secured spots in the cabinet.

Party representation

PM Modi's cabinet accommodates members from all coalition partners. Out of the 72 ministers, 60 are from the BJP. The Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party have 2 ministers each, while JD (S), LJP, HAM, RPI, Apna Dal (S), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and RLD have one minister each.

Minority representation

The cabinet included notable minority representatives: Hardeep Puri and Ravneet Bittu from the Sikh community, Kiren Rijiju from the Buddhist community, and George Kurian and Pabitra Margherita from the Christian community.

Historic third term

This marked the second time in Indian history that a leader has been elected Prime Minister for three consecutive terms, a record previously held by Jawaharlal Nehru and now matched by Narendra Modi. Winning the world's largest democratic election for the third time and meeting the expectations of 1.4 billion people is a remarkable achievement for PM Modi.

