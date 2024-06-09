Modi govt 3.0: Seven women ministers in new Modi Cabinet | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath as minister

Modi govt 3.0: Seven women members, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Annapurna Devi and Anupriya Singh Patel, were sworn in as the ministers in the new Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday (June 9).

Narendra Modi took oath as India's Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Sunday evening for a third straight term, equalling the feat of the first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. PM Modi is the second person in India's history to become the Prime Minister for three successive terms. The country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had won the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

Check list of women Ministers in new Modi Cabinet

Nirmala Sitharaman: Nirmala Sitharaman, who joined the likes of Arun Jaitley and Manmohan Singh by serving a full term as Finance Minister and is credited with carrying forward second-generation reforms, created a record by being the first woman to be sworn in as minister for the third consecutive term of the Modi government. Being a fiery spokesperson of the BJP, she was inducted into the Cabinet when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the NDA government in 2014. Annapurna Devi: Politics was never on the cards for homemaker Annapurna Devi, who was sworn in as Union Minister in the Narendra Modi government. Her life took a dramatic turn when her husband, Ramesh Yadav, an RJD legislator, died suddenly in 1998. Thrust into the political arena by fate, she embarked on an arduous journey down an untrodden path. Her first ministerial berth in 2021 had already raised many eyebrows. To outsiders, it seemed a surprising choice, but to insiders, it was a masterstroke—a calculated bid to solidify the OBC vote bank in Jharkhand. Her influence among the OBCs extends beyond the mica-belt of Koderma, reaching across the entire state, making her a pivotal player in the political landscape. Anupriya Singh Patel: Apna Dal (Soneylal) leader Anupriya Patel won the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh by defeating Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ramesh Chand Bind with a margin of 37,810 votes. Shobha Karandlaje: An outspoken politician from the RSS background who does not mince words when it comes to contentious issues like religious extremism, Shobha Karandlaje, a close confidante of state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, has once again secured a place in the union government. A three-time Lok Sabha member, she was a surprise pick to the Union Council of Ministers, during the rejig of the previous Modi government in 2021, and served as the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. Raksha Khadse: Raksha Nikhil Khadse won the Raver Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra by defeating Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Shriram Dayaram Patil with a margin of 2,72,183 votes. Savitri Thakur: Savitri Thakur won the Dhar Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh by defeating Congress candidate Radheshyam Muvel with a margin of 2,18,665 votes. Nimuben Bambhaniya: Nimuben Bambhaniya won the Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat by defeating Congress candidate Umeshbhai Naranbhai Makwana with a margin of 4,55,289 votes.

