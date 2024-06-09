Modi Cabinet 3.0: List of leaders inducted as ministers in BJP-led NDA government

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi with NDA leaders during an interaction over tea, in New Delhi.

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Narendra Modi on Sunday took oath as Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time making him the second person after Jawaharlal Nehru to take oath of the office three back-to-back times. The grand ceremony took place at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, like they happened in 2014 and 2019. Along with Modi, NDA leaders including members of alliance partners also took the oath of office as Cabinet and counsil of ministers.

In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party winning 240 seats, however, it fall short of achieving the full majority which is 272. But together with the National Democratic Alliance, the saffron camp stands at 292, more than required numbers to form the government. With the support of Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), among other alliance members, the BJP-led NDA government has taken shape. Let's take a look at newly inducted Cabinet and Counsil of Ministers in the Modi 3.0.