Modi Cabinet 3.0: List of leaders inducted as ministers in BJP-led NDA government

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Narendra Modi on Sunday took oath as Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time making him the second person after Jawaharlal Nehru to take oath of the office three back-to-back times. The grand ceremony took place at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, like they happened in 2014 and 2019. Along with Modi, NDA leaders including members of alliance partners also took the oath of office as Cabinet and counsil of ministers.
In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party winning 240 seats, however, it fall short of achieving the full majority which is 272. But together with the National Democratic Alliance, the saffron camp stands at 292, more than required numbers to form the government. With the support of Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), among other alliance members, the BJP-led NDA government has taken shape. Let's take a look at newly inducted Cabinet and Counsil of Ministers in the Modi 3.0.
|
S.No.
|
Leader Name
|
Party
|
Post
|1
|Narendra Modi
|BJP
|Prime Minister
|2
|Rajnath Singh
|BJP
|Union Minister
|3
|Amit Shah
|BJP
|Union Minister
|4
|Nitin Gadkari
|BJP
|Union Minister
|5
|JP Nadda
|BJP
|Union Minister
|6
|Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|BJP
|Union Minister
|7
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|BJP
|Union Minister
|8
|S Jaishankar
|BJP
|Union Minister
|9
|Manohar Lal Khattar
|BJP
|Union Minister
|10
|Dharmendra Pradhan
|BJP
|Union Minister
|11
|Jitan Ram Manjhi
|HAM
|Union Minister
|12
|Rajiv Ranjan aka Lalan Singh
|JD(U)
|Union Minister
|13
|Sarbananda Sonowal
|BJP
|Union Minister
|14
|Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu
|TDP
|Union Minister
|15
|Prahlad Joshi
|BJP
|Union Minister
|16
|Giriraj Singh
|BJP
|Union Minister
|17
|Virendra Kumar
|BJP
|Union Minister
|18
|Jual Oram
|BJP
|Union Minister