Modi Cabinet 3.0 takes big decision in first meeting, govt to construct 3 crore houses under PMAY

Modi govt 3.0 held its first Cabinet meeting on June 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the first meeting of his new Cabinet on Monday evening. In the meeting, it was decided the central government will provide assistance to 3 crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY. The decison has been taken in order to to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families.

Since the 2015-16 fiscal year, the Government of India has been implementing the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' (PMAY) to assist eligible rural and urban households in constructing homes equipped with basic amenities. Over the past decade, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed under this initiative, benefiting poor families across the country.

The houses constructed under PMAY are not only shelters but come with essential amenities such as household toilets, LPG connections, electricity connections, and functional household tap connections. These amenities are provided through collaboration with other schemes run by both the Central and State Governments, ensuring a comprehensive approach to improving living standards for the beneficiaries. This integrated effort highlights the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the underprivileged by providing them with well-equipped, sustainable housing.

This is a breaking news. More details to be added.