Modi 3.0 Govt Formation LIVE: Narendra Modi, Council of Ministers oath-taking on Sunday evening

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh says, "As soon as the results started coming in, N Chandrababu Naidu started calling the PM & Union Home Minister and wished them. Then made it very clear that TDP is part of NDA and unconditionally we will support. We need strong leaders & leaders who can take the country forward. It is important to support such leaders, our support is unconditional. The state of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 was bifurcated against the majority view of the people of Andhra Pradesh. One of the major reasons was the loss of Hyderabad. Hyderabad is the economic powerhouse and a lot of people depend on it... I understand that there will always be constraints, therefore we look forward to working together and creating a very conducive environment where investments will come into the state... We have to create jobs both in the private & public sectors. We look forward to working with the NDA government..."