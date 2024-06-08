Modi 3.0 Govt Formation LIVE: Narendra Modi, Council of Ministers oath-taking on Sunday evening

Modi 3.0 Govt Formation: Narendra Modi is set to take oath as Prime Minister of India for the third time on Sunday, June 9, after he was elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Parliamentary party meeting on Friday, in the presence of allies including Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel among others. Several world leaders are being invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Meanwhile, opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc also held its meeting and said that they will make right move at the right time.