  4. Modi 3.0 Govt Formation LIVE: Narendra Modi, Council of Ministers oath-taking on Sunday evening
Modi 3.0 Govt Formation LIVE: Narendra Modi, Council of Ministers oath-taking on Sunday evening

Narendra Modi was elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the parliamentary party meeting on Friday. Addressing NDA MPs and BJP ruled states CMs during the meet, PM Modi said that India only trusts NDA.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2024 9:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NDA parliamentary meeting.
Image Source : NARENDRAMODI.IN Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NDA parliamentary meeting.

Modi 3.0 Govt Formation: Narendra Modi is set to take oath as Prime Minister of India for the third time on Sunday, June 9, after he was elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Parliamentary party meeting on Friday, in the presence of allies including Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel among others. Several world leaders are being invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Meanwhile, opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc also held its meeting and said that they will make right move at the right time.

Live updates :Modi 3.0 Govt Formation

  • Jun 08, 2024 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Akhilesh calls MPs meeting today

    Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has called a meeting at the party office in Lucknow today. All MPs of the party and candidates to be present at the meeting. 

    Congratulatory posters and banners put up outside the party office.

    "Sabke Shri Akhilesh, Ayodhya Ke Avdhesh," reads a poster.

  • Jun 08, 2024 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Overseas friends of BJP to celebrate PM Modi's third swearing-in 22 US cities

    Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are planning to celebrate his third swearing-in in 22 cities across the United States, a senior leader from Overseas Friends of BJP-USA has said.

    The celebrations in cities, including New York, Jersey City, Washington DC, Boston, Tampa, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, would be spread over the current and the coming weekends.

    “Victory celebrations will be held from this Friday to next Sunday in 22 cities in the US,” OFBJP-USA President Adapa Prasad told PTI on Friday.

  • Jun 08, 2024 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Both Andhra Pradesh and Bihar demanding special state status, says Bhupesh Baghel

    Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on NDA | "Both Andhra Pradesh and Bihar are demanding special state status and on this basis, Chandrababu Naidu had earlier separated from NDA. Now look at the statements of K.C. Tyagi, he says that Agniveer should be abolished, there should be a caste census...It contains all the things that are against the Modi government. They (BJP) will talk about UCC, both of them will oppose it, both of them are in support of the Muslim reservation they were opposing...This is not Atal ji, this is Modi ji, he does not listen to anyone..."

  • Jun 08, 2024 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi guarantees stability not only in India but in entire South Asia, says prominent Pakistani American businessman

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi guarantees stability not only in India but in the entire South Asia region, a prominent Pakistani American businessman said Friday as he congratulated the people of India on the peaceful and successful conduct of the world’s largest democratic exercise.

    “I have always said that Modi's leadership is necessary for India's future stability, preventing multiple parties from coming and destabilizing the constitution. Modi's leadership is a guarantee of India's stability and future of India,” Pakistani-American businessman Sajid Tarar said.

  • Jun 08, 2024 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    World leaders to attend Banquet to be hosted by President Murmu

    In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening.

  • Jun 08, 2024 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Modi, Council of Ministers swearing-in on June 9

    The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers following the General Elections 2024 is scheduled on 9th June 2024. On the occasion, leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region have been cordially invited as distinguished guests.

    President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend.

  • Jun 08, 2024 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Want to assure voters in Sikar that I will stand up to your expectations, says Newly elected CPI(M) MP Amra Ram

    Newly elected CPI(M) MP from Sikar, Amra Ram says, "I want to assure my voters in Sikar, that I will stand up to your expectations and take all your issues to the Parliament... I would like to thank the brave soldier who gave a befitting answer to those opposing the farmers' agitation... The agitation to oppose the policies that are against the common man and in favour of big businesses will continue..."

  • Jun 08, 2024 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    As soon as results were announced, N Chandrababu Naidu called PM Modi, says TDP leader Nara Lokesh

    TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh says, "As soon as the results started coming in, N Chandrababu Naidu started calling the PM & Union Home Minister and wished them. Then made it very clear that TDP is part of NDA and unconditionally we will support. We need strong leaders & leaders who can take the country forward. It is important to support such leaders, our support is unconditional. The state of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 was bifurcated against the majority view of the people of Andhra Pradesh. One of the major reasons was the loss of Hyderabad. Hyderabad is the economic powerhouse and a lot of people depend on it... I understand that there will always be constraints, therefore we look forward to working together and creating a very conducive environment where investments will come into the state... We have to create jobs both in the private & public sectors. We look forward to working with the NDA government..."

  • Jun 08, 2024 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    India to scale 'new heights' of progress under PM Modi's leadership, say NDA partners

    After President Droupadi Murmu appointed NDA Parliamentary Party leader Narendra Modi as prime minister-designate, leaders of the BJP and those of its coalition partners congratulated him and said the country will scale "new heights" of progress under his leadership in the next five years.

     

  • Jun 08, 2024 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    NDA has won a total of 293 seats

    The BJP won 240 seats in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, falling short of the halfway mark in the 543-member House, but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) together won 293 seats, which is a comfortable majority.

     

  • Jun 08, 2024 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Narendra Modi elected as NDA leader, BJP leaders celebrate

    The BJP in Delhi celebrated Narendra Modi's election as NDA Parliamentary Party leader, confirming his third consecutive term as prime minister, with drumbeats and fireworks.

    During a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Central Hall of Parliament on Friday, Modi was elected as leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, the BJP Parliamentary Party and the leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

