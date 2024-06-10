Modi Cabinet 3.0: PM Modi keeps THESE portfolios with himself | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday allocated portfolios for the Modi 3.0 government, with several key ministers retaining their positions. Amit Shah continues as the Minister of Home Affairs, while Rajnath Singh remains the Minister of Defence. Among new entrants to the Union Cabinet, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has got Agriculture and Rural Development Ministries, while BJP president J P Nadda has returned to the Health Ministry, a portfolio he had held in the Modi government's first term before he took charge of the ruling BJP first as working president in 2019 and then as the full-fledged president in 2020.

President Droupadi Murmu directed the allocation of portfolios to 72 members of the Union Council of Ministers, including the prime minister, as advised by Modi, according to an official statement.

What portfolios did PM Modi keep with himself?

Prime Minister Modi has kept several key ministries, including the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Department of Atomic Energy, and the Department of Space. Additionally, any ministries not assigned to a specific minister will remain under his purview. All significant policy matters will also be managed directly by him.

No change in CCS composition in Modi 3.0 government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained the composition of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the new BJP-led NDA government with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar retaining their portfolios of Defence, Home, Finance and External Affairs. The four senior BJP leaders held the same portfolios in the previous NDA government.

Other cabinet ministers who have retained their portfolios include Nitin Gadkari who continues to be Road Transport and Highways Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal (Ports, Shipping and Waterways), Bhupendra Yadav (Environment, Forest and Climate Change) and Virendra Kumar (Social Justice and Empowerment).

Ashwini Vaishanw continues to be Minister of Railways and Electronics and Information Technology and has a new portfolio of Information and Broadcasting. Piyush Goyal retains Commerce and Industry portfolio, Dharmendra Pradhan continues to be Union Minister for Education and Hardeep Singh Puri of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

BJP chief JP Nadda, who was part of PM Modi's cabinet in 2014, will be the new Health Minister. He also has Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio. Telugu Desam Party's Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu will be the new Civil Aviation Minister, a post previously held by BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

