Mizoram issues new unlock guidelines; relaxes certain economic activities

Days after the union home ministry issued a new set of guidelines for Unlock 4.0, allowing significant relaxations, Mizoram has come up with its

own set of rules for unlocking till September 30, an official said. The order issued on Monday night said that the government has decided to relax certain economic activities with an emphasis on the precautionary measures, he said. Night curfew will be clamped in all district headquarters, including state capital Aizawl from 8:30 pm to 4:30 am, it said.

Mizoram had imposed a state-wide total lockdown till May 31 and a total lockdown was clamped in the Aizawl city area and 10 other district headquarters till June 30 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Between 16 and 23 August, a complete lockdown was again clamped in the Aizawl city area to expedite contact tracing following the surge in locally transmitted cases.

Here are the new unlock guidelines for Mizoram:

All commercial activities in the state will function normally

Business shops will be allowed to open with a maximum of three keepers and six in cases of godowns or big stores subject to the consent of community leaders of the locality where the shops or godowns are located

Apart from maintaining the coronavirus safety protocol, all shops have to keep detailed records of their customers

Inter-state border will be opened everyday at only three entry points - Vairengte and Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the state border with Tripura for vehicles carrying commodities

Inter-state movement of people through the three entry points will be allowed only on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays to facilitate screening and quarantine

Though the lone Lengpui airport will be open everyday for cargo flights, passenger flights are allowed to operate only Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Educational institutions and religious congregations will continue to be closed

Weddings, funeral and anniversary celebrations are allowed with a ceiling of 50 attendees and that of sports practice with 25 attendees

Only the state chief secretary or district deputy commissioners are allowed to announce containment zones and lockdown

Mizoram on Tuesday reported a lone new COVID-19 case, taking the state tally to 1,012. There are 402 active patients and a total of 610 people have already recovered.

