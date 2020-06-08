Monday, June 08, 2020
     
Mizoram imposes 2-week-long total lockdown starting tomorrow

Mizoram government on Monday announced to impose a 2-week total lockdown in the state starting from June 9, in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Aizawl Updated on: June 08, 2020 17:08 IST
Mizoram government on Monday announced to impose a 2-week total lockdown in the state starting from June 9, in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation. The decision was taken after a consultative meeting chaired by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. 

Meanwhile, the state government will notify the lockdown guidelines by later today. 

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 42 after eight new infections were detected. All eight people have recently returned from Delhi and had been placed under quarantine since their arrival. They were diagnosed with the deadly contagious virus disease at Zoram Medical College (ZMC).

