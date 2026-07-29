Right-wing commentator Mohandas booked for derogatory remarks against women at Jantar Mantar protest

New Delhi:

The Kerala Police's Cyber Crime wing has booked right-wing commentator T G Mohandas after he allegedly made provocative remarks in a YouTube video over the students protesting at the Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak.

An FIR was filed against Mohandas after his channel "Pathrika" carried videos that were allegedly meant to stir public unrest and instil fear among the public. The complaint was submitted to the Cyber police by email on July 29. It was first entered in the station petition register, after which the Cyber police formally registered the FIR.

What did Mohandas say in the video?

In the video uploaded on his channel, Mohandas is alleged to have said that the Delhi protest "could lead to incidents of gang rape," and that no complaints would follow because protesters "like rape" and some girls "enjoy being raped."

It is alleged that he further said that, if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew and order protesters to disperse, and if the protesters refused, would "open fire". He added that, although it would have killed or permanently injured some protesters, the situation would be brought under control within hours and the bodies shifted to hospitals.

Sections invoked in the FIR

An FIR has been registered under Sections 192 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 66 of the Information Technology Act and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

Section 192 deals with provocation with intent to cause a riot, while Section 353(1)(b) covers publishing or circulating false information likely to create fear or alarm, which can lead people to commit offences against the state or public tranquillity. The FIR also invokes Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, which covers computer-related offences, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, a provision concerning the maintenance of public order.

When was the video shared?

Police say the videos were posted and circulated on July 24 and 25, days before the complaint was filed. A formal FIR was filed on July 29. Investigators allege the intent behind uploading them was to frighten those who had taken part in the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and to disturb public tranquillity in the demonstration.

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