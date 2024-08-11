Sunday, August 11, 2024
     
Miscreants trigger panic by using fire extinguisher in coach; 12 passengers jump of train, injured

Twelve passengers were injured after they jumped from a moving train in panic near Bilpur, Uttar Pradesh, when fumes from a fire extinguisher filled the general coach department they were travelling in. 

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2024 13:54 IST
Indian Railways
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

Twelve passengers were injured on Sunday when they jumped out of a slow-moving train in panic after fumes from a fire extinguisher filled a coach near Bilpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in a general coach of the Howrah-Amritsar Mail in the morning, near Bilpur station, which is part of the Moradabad division, according to an official from Northern Railway.

They said, as the fumes spread through the coach, passengers, fearing a fire had broken out, pulled the alarm chain to make an emergency stop. In their panic, many jumped out of the train while it was still moving, resulting in injuries to twelve passengers.

"Prima facie, it looks like some miscreants or unruly passengers operated a fire extinguisher, creating the impression that a fire had broken out in the general coach of the moving Howrah-Amritsar Mail," the officials from the Railways said.

"The Railway Protection Force has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause and identify those responsible," it added.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the incident comes amid the Indian Railways has strengthened its initiatives  in coordination with GRP/Local Police for safety and security of passengers including women passengers in trains. 

(With inputs from PTI)

