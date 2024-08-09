RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2024 for 1,376 vacancies, registrations to commence from August 17

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2024

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including an audiologist, speech therapist, cardiac technician, clinical psychologist, dietician, dental hygienist, dialysis technician, health and malaria inspector, lab superintendent, optometrist, perfusionist, pharmacist, radiographer etc. The registration procedure for the above-mentioned posts will start on August 17 and conclude on September 16. Candidates can register themselves on the official website, indianrailways.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to recruit 1376 vacancies for various posts. Candidates holding graduation degrees and experience in the relevant field can submit their application forms before the deadline. No applications will be entertained after the due date.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performances in the computer-based test, document verification, and medical exam. Those who qualify in the computer-based test will be called for document verification. The final shortlisted candidates will be called for the medical exam. The final list of the candidates will be prepared based on the overall performance of the candidates. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Audiologist & Speech Therapist-04 Posts

Cardiac Technician-04 Posts

Clinical Psychologist-07 Posts

Dietician Level -7 - 05 Posts

Dental Hygienist -3 Posts

Dialysis Technician-20 Posts

Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III-126 Posts

Lab Superintendent Grade III-27 Posts

Optometrist-04 Posts

Perfusionist-02 Posts

Physiotherapist - 20 Posts

Pharmacist (Entry) Grade - 246 Posts

Radiographer-64 Posts

Speech Therapist-01 Posts

ECG Technician-13 Posts

Lab Assistant Grade II-94 Posts

Field Worker-19 Posts

Occupational Therapist -2 Posts

Nursing Superintendent-713 Posts

Cath Lab Technician-02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Dietician - B.Sc. Science with PG diploma in Dietic and 3 month internship or B.Sc. home science and M.Sc. home science

Staff Nurse - B.Sc. Nursing or certificate as registered nurse and midwife with 3 years course in GNM

Dental Hygienist - Degree in Science (Biology) or Diploma/Certificate course in Dental Hygiene and 2 years experience as Dentist

Dialysis Technician - B.Sc. with a diploma in Haemodialysis and two years experience

Optometrist - B.Sc. in Optometry or diploma in Ophthalmic technician and council registration

Perfusionist - B.Sc. in Optometry or diploma in ophthalmic technician and council registration

Note: Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for latest updates.

How to apply?

To join this recruitment, candidates will have to submit applications through the online mode. Applications through any other medium will not be accepted. Along with filling out the application form, Candidates must deposit the prescribed fee, only then their application will be accepted.

Application Fee

To participate in this recruitment, candidates of general and OBC category will have to deposit Rs 500 as fee. Whereas, SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PwBD/Transgender candidates will have to deposit Rs 250.