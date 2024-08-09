RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2024 for 1,376 vacancies, registrations to commence from August 17

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including an audiologist, speech therapist, cardiac technician, clinical psychologist, dietician, dental hygienist, dialysis technician, health and malaria inspector, lab superintendent, optometrist, perfusionist, pharmacist, radiographer etc. The registration procedure for the above-mentioned posts will start on August 17 and conclude on September 16. Candidates can register themselves on the official website, indianrailways.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to recruit 1376 vacancies for various posts. Candidates holding graduation degrees and experience in the relevant field can submit their application forms before the deadline. No applications will be entertained after the due date.
The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performances in the computer-based test, document verification, and medical exam. Those who qualify in the computer-based test will be called for document verification. The final shortlisted candidates will be called for the medical exam. The final list of the candidates will be prepared based on the overall performance of the candidates. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, and other details below.
Vacancy Details
-
Audiologist & Speech Therapist-04 Posts
-
Cardiac Technician-04 Posts
-
Clinical Psychologist-07 Posts
-
Dietician Level -7 - 05 Posts
-
Dental Hygienist -3 Posts
-
Dialysis Technician-20 Posts
-
Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III-126 Posts
-
Lab Superintendent Grade III-27 Posts
-
Optometrist-04 Posts
-
Perfusionist-02 Posts
-
Physiotherapist - 20 Posts
-
Pharmacist (Entry) Grade - 246 Posts
-
Radiographer-64 Posts
-
Speech Therapist-01 Posts
-
ECG Technician-13 Posts
-
Lab Assistant Grade II-94 Posts
-
Field Worker-19 Posts
-
Occupational Therapist -2 Posts
-
Nursing Superintendent-713 Posts
-
Cath Lab Technician-02 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Dietician - B.Sc. Science with PG diploma in Dietic and 3 month internship or B.Sc. home science and M.Sc. home science
- Staff Nurse - B.Sc. Nursing or certificate as registered nurse and midwife with 3 years course in GNM
- Dental Hygienist - Degree in Science (Biology) or Diploma/Certificate course in Dental Hygiene and 2 years experience as Dentist
- Dialysis Technician - B.Sc. with a diploma in Haemodialysis and two years experience
- Optometrist - B.Sc. in Optometry or diploma in Ophthalmic technician and council registration
- Perfusionist - B.Sc. in Optometry or diploma in ophthalmic technician and council registration
Note: Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for latest updates.
How to apply?
To join this recruitment, candidates will have to submit applications through the online mode. Applications through any other medium will not be accepted. Along with filling out the application form, Candidates must deposit the prescribed fee, only then their application will be accepted.
Application Fee
To participate in this recruitment, candidates of general and OBC category will have to deposit Rs 500 as fee. Whereas, SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PwBD/Transgender candidates will have to deposit Rs 250.