Delhi: Minor fire breaks out at a Connaught Place restaurant, none injured

Minor fire breaks out at Delhi's Parikrama restaurant, no one injured.

A minor fire broke out at Parikrama restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place area on Saturday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A call about the fire at the restaurant was received around 5:33 pm. It was found that the fire broke out in a chimney, Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in half an hour, he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said.

