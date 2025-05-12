MoD alert: Pak operatives posing as Indian defence officials, targeting journalists via WhatsApp The Ministry of Defence has strongly urged everyone to remain vigilant and avoid sharing any details if approached by unknown contacts claiming to be from the military.

New Delhi:

In a serious alert issued by the Ministry of Defence, Indian citizens - especially journalists - have been cautioned against suspicious calls and messages coming from WhatsApp number 7340921702. According to the ministry, this number is being used by Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) who are masquerading as Indian Defence officials.

As per official sources, the intent behind these calls is to extract sensitive information related to "Operation Sindoor", which is currently underway. By impersonating credible Indian defence personnel, these operatives are attempting to mislead people and gather operational intelligence, the alert stated.

The Ministry of Defence has strongly urged everyone to remain vigilant and avoid sharing any details if approached by unknown contacts claiming to be from the military. "Please do not fall for such attempts," the alert added.

Spike in spy calls amid India-Pak tensions

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, security agencies claimed to have observed a marked rise in suspected spy calls in the border regions. Earlier this month, Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Sudheer Choudhary revealed that there has been an increase in attempts to extract sensitive information via phone calls, often by individuals posing as Army or senior government officers. These callers attempt to gather details about critical infrastructure and troop movements by impersonating officials, he said. The SP urged civilians, especially those living near defence establishments or vital installations, not to share any information with unknown callers and to immediately report any such incidents to the police.

India-Pakistan conflict and ceasefire

With successful Operation Sindoor, India has warned terrorists and their backers that no place in Pakistan is safe for them. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. Following India's operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces. However, both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.

