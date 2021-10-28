Follow us on Image Source : ANI. J&K: Eight dead, several injured after mini bus falls into gorge in Doda district.

At least eight persons are dead while several got injured after a mini bus travelling from Thathri to Doda fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district today morning.

The incident took place while the bus was on its way to Doda from Thathri and suddenly rolled down into a deep gorge along with river Chenab on Thathri-Doda road near Sui Gwari.

As per the information provided by the Additional SP of Doda, the rescue operation is still underway. The injured persons have been sent to the hospital for medical treatment.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says 8 people have lost their lives in a road accident near Thatri in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Just now spoke to DC Doda Vikas Sharma, the injured being shifted to GMC Doda; Whatever further assistance required will be provided, he adds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled deaths in the road accident. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives, the injured would be given Rs 50,000, PMO said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

