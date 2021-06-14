Militant found dead in lake in Kashmir

Image Source : PTI A local militant, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, was found dead in Anchar lake on Sunday.

A local militant, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, was found dead in Anchar lake here on Sunday evening, officials said. Locals spotted a body in Anchar lake, an area falling under the jurisdiction of Soura Police Station, the officials said.

They said an identity card was found on the body which revealed his identity as Amir Ahmad Malik, a resident of Zainapora in Shopian. The deceased was reported missing in October 2020 and he joined terror outfit the Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, the officials said.

They said the circumstances of the militant's death are being ascertained.

