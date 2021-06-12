J&K: Two civilains, 2 cops killed in militant attack in Sopore

Image Source : INDIA TV Suspected militants on Saturday attacked joint team of Police and CRPF at Naka in Arampora, Sopore.

Suspected militants on Saturday attacked joint team of Police and CRPF at Naka in Arampora, Sopore. At least two civillians and two police personnel lost their lives in the attack. The incident took place in Arampora area of Sopore, where CRPF had deployed its team. That is when suspected militants attacked the joint team and fled.

According to initial reports, investigation has begun, as Jammu and Kashmir Police SOG has barricaded the area to search the suspected attackers. Senior officials have reported that 2-3 militants were involved in the attack. The attack is said to have taken place near Arampora's entry point.

