MiG-21 fighter jets to be phased out in September by Indian Air Force: Reports The MiG-21, which served as the backbone of the Indian Air Force for several decades, will now be replaced by the indigenously developed Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft in safeguarding the nation's skies.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force is set to officially retire the remaining squadrons of the Russian-made MiG-21 fighter jets in September, as per multiple media reports. The MiG-21, which served as the backbone of the Indian Air Force for several decades, will now be replaced by the indigenously developed Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft in safeguarding the nation's skies.

Fleet strength drops significantly

As per reports, the Indian Air Force currently has only 36 MiG-21 jets remaining in its fleet -- a sharp decline from the nearly 900 that once formed a formidable part of India's air defence, including around 660 built indigenously. The Russian-origin fighter jet first joined the IAF in 1963 and went on to serve with distinction for decades.

In October 2023, MiG-21 aircraft from the No. 4 Squadron took to the skies one final time over Barmer in Rajasthan. It was a symbolic farewell as the jets passed on their role in the border region to their successors, the Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters.

Decades of glorious service

The MiG-21 Squadron has served the country for approximately six decades and has significantly contributed to the war effort during the India-Pakistan conflicts. The MiG-21 was the first supersonic fighter in the service of the Indian Air Force and was inducted in 1963. It has participated in all major conflicts since then.