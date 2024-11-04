MiG-29 fighter jet crashes near Agra, pilots eject safely, court of inquiry ordered

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB The incident was reported when the fight plane took off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise.

A MiG-29 fighter jet on Monday crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Two pilots ejected from the plane safely. The incident was reported when the fight plane took off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

A huge flame of fire was seen soon after the fight jet crashed on the ground. Two people including the pilot saved their lives by jumping of the jet. Both the pilots ejected themselves two kilometers away from the crash site.

TRhe jet crashed in an empty field near Soniga village of Kagaraul.