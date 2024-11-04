Monday, November 04, 2024
     
  4. MiG-29 fighter jet crashes near Agra, pilots eject safely, court of inquiry ordered

MiG-29 fighter jet crashes near Agra, pilots eject safely, court of inquiry ordered

Visuals of the MiG-29 fighter jet engulfed in the flame surfaced on social media soon after the incident was reported.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 Agra Updated on: November 04, 2024 17:09 IST
The incident was reported when the fight plane took off
Image Source : SCREENGRAB The incident was reported when the fight plane took off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise.

A MiG-29 fighter jet on Monday crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Two pilots ejected from the plane safely. The incident was reported when the fight plane took off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

A huge flame of fire was seen soon after the fight jet crashed on the ground. Two people including the pilot saved their lives by jumping of the jet.  Both the pilots ejected themselves two kilometers away from the crash site. 

TRhe jet crashed in an empty field near Soniga village of Kagaraul. 

