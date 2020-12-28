'Maintain surveillance, containment, caution': Govt advises vigilance as UK virus variant emerges

Image Source : PTI 'Mantain surveillance, containment, caution': MHA advises as UK virus variant emerges

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday extended the COVID-related previous guidelines for surveillance to remain in force up to January 31, 2021. It also asked people to remain alert against the new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom.

"While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom," the ministry said in a statement.

It said that the careful demarcation of containment zones should continue and that prescribed measures be followed. COVID-approprate behaviour should be promoted and strictly enforced, the ministry said, adding that that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities must also be followed scrupulously.

Therefore, the focused approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines/ SOPs issued by MHA and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), as envisaged in the guidelines issued on 25.11.2020; need to be enforced strictly by States and UTs, the ministry said.

