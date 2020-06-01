Image Source : FILE From Dabur to Nestle, Non-Swadeshi items to no longer be sold in CAPF canteens

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday put on hold a list of non-Swadeshi products not to be sold at Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) canteens and said that a fresh list would be released soon. The MHA has asked the Central Police Welfare Board to put on hold its list, issued earlier in the day, barring 1,026 items of over 70 companies from selling in CPCs.

The MHA on May 13 had declared that the over 1,700 Central Police Canteens (CPCs) or CAPF canteens will only sell indigenous or 'swadeshi' products from June 1 in a bid to give a fillip to domestic industries.

The fresh instructions come just hours after a government order said that over 1,000 products manufactured by firms like Dabur, VIP industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaquar, HUL (foods), Nestle India will not be sold at CAPF canteens anymore from Monday as they are not 'swadeshi' or are prepared from purely imported products.

The move to sell only 'Made in India' products in CPCs followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the people to buy local products and be vocal about them. "Vocal for Local," he had declared in his address.

The CAPFs -- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and NSG -- canteens do an estimated business worth Rs 2,800 crore annually by selling their products to 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel of these forces tasked for a variety of internal security duties and border guarding.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage