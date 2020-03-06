Metro services to be suspended on March 10 till 2:30 pm due to Holi

Image Source : FILE Metro services to be suspended on March 10 till 2:30 pm: DMRC

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued an advisory that all the metro services including Airport Express Line will be suspended till 2:30 pm on the occasion of Holi.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): On 10th March (Holi festival) metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines of Delhi Metro including the Airport Express Line. pic.twitter.com/yccZHfUmGW — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

