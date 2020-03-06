Metro services to be suspended on March 10 till 2:30 pm due to Holi

Friday, March 06, 2020
     
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued an advisory that all the metro services including Airport Express Line will be suspended till 2:30 pm on the ocassion of Holi.

New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2020 13:13 IST
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued an advisory that all the metro services including Airport Express Line will be suspended till 2:30 pm on the occasion of Holi. 

More details awaited. 

(With inputs from ANI)

