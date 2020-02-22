Image Source : AP (FILE) Melania Trump visit: Area around Delhi school spruced up

A special cleanliness campaign was run in the vicinity of a Delhi government school where US first lady Melania Trump is scheduled to pay a visit next week, an official said here on Saturday. Trees have been trimmed according to the directions of the security agencies as part of the protocol.

According to a councillor, the cleanliness campaign has been under way for the past three days and a majority of work is complete.

"When she enters the area, she should get the impression that it is the cleanest area. It is a matter of pride that she is coming to the area under our jurisdiction," he said.

The councillor said saplings have been planted and they have tried to "plug all the shortcomings".

All roads leading to the Delhi government school have been repaired, an MCD official said.

According to the senior official, roads and footpaths have been repaired and saplings planted to welcome the first lady.

The official said the civic body concerned has been tasked with sanitation arrangements and all garbage has been removed from the vicinity of the school.

Melania Trump is likely to visit the Delhi government school on Tuesday.

