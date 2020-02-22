Donald Trump India Visit: This is how US Secret Service will protect US President

Image Source : AP (FILE) US President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One, the official aeroplane of the US President.

Donald Trump India visit: We may have seen suave looking spies and soldiers in James Bond and Mission Impossible movies. They are not far from those doing same things in actual life. US President Donald Trump will be surrounded by hundreds of such men and women as he comes to visit India. These people may not advertise their love for 'shaken-not-stirred' vodka martini but behind the scenes, they will be engaged in a massive movement of men and machine tasked with ONE single job.

Protecting US President Donald Trump at all costs.

Some part of this huge operation is already underway.

Before the President's visit:

A team of US secret service visits the place 1 month before US President is due to arrive there. They take full recce of security arrangements to ensure there is no danger to US President in any manner whatsoever. This team sends its report back to the USA. Another team visits the same place two weeks later Based on reports of these two teams, a massive mobilisation of men and equipment takes place. This involves cars that the US President will use, security and communication devices. Members of US' K-9 squad arrives. K-9 squad is that of highly trained sniffer dogs. These dogs and their handlers (US soldiers) are stationed to ensure that no bomb is planted with an aim to kill the US President. Next step is to secure the hotel where US President will stay. Members of US secret service check and scan EVERY inch of the building. All the information about the hotel is obtained. This includes incidents in the past. The secret service checks for any possible security lapses that have occurred in the past. It is also checked whether any person was involved in any scuffle inside the hotel. In short, a very detailed analysis is made. Before the president arrives, his car Cadillac one 'The Beast' and his official helicopter are physically brought to the country. An additional staff of secret service is also brought in to the country. These have already arrived in India.

When the US President arrives

US secret service keeps a sharp eye on airport security. When Aur Force One, the official aeroplane of the US President's about to land, a no-fly zone is maintained at the airport. This means that no aircraft can land or take off from the airport while Air Force One is landing. After the plane lands, the US Secret Service takes charge of the roads that lead the President's car from the airport to his hotel. If there are any hospitals in the way, the US Secret Service issues some directives to the authorities prior to the arrival of the President. When the President's car travels on the road, the secret service keeps a strict eye. At this time, the agents use specialised jammers that have capability of jamming any device that can trigger a bomb or any sort of explosive device.

During the stay of US President:

The hotel at which the President stays turns virtually into a fortress. US agents also keep check on the kitchen for possible poisoning of food meant to be consumed by the President. So much is the emphasis on US President's security that US agents even operate the lifts inside the hotel.

Indian security agencies are equally engaged in protecting the US President as he is the honoured guest in our country. US secret service putsy more emphasis on maintaining innermost circles of security with their own men but this is never possible without Indian agencies providing a strong security apparatus.

