Placed under house arrest, situation not normal in Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has claimed that she has been placed under house arrest. Mufti in a tweet said that, according to the administration, the situation is not normal in Kashmir.

"GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. I've been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that most of the restrictions have been eased including the internet services and the situation is fully normal in the union territory. "Most of the restrictions are eased including the Internet and situation is fully normal in both regions of Kashmir and Jammu but under close watch," police tweeted.

