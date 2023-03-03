Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meghalaya Election 2023: Night curfew imposed in several districts after post-poll violence

An indefinite night curfew was imposed on some areas on Friday with immediate effect after post-vote counting violence. The night curfew will be imposed from 6 pm to 6 am at Mawsawa, Sangshong village, Umwiehsup and Mairang Mission village, as per the order issued by Eastern West Khasi Khasi Hills District Magistrate W Nongsiej.

He noted that on Thursday night, violence and arson were committed by an unruly mob who torched five government vehicles and one private vehicle and pelted stones. The mob also damaged the office building of the Deputy Commissioner.

"It appears to me that the said violence and arson were carried out by members of certain organised groups and associations to achieve their objectives," Nongsiej said. He also said it is apprehended such groups may continue with "unlawful assembly and acts of violence as well as arson" to further their interest.

Therefore, in order to "ensure peace and security of the general public and to safeguard public properties", the DM promulgated the prohibitory orders.

Just a day earlier, the district administration of West Jaintia Hills, imposed a curfew in Sahsniang village till further orders.

Meghalaya CM to stake claim to form govt

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sagma on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form new government. Addressing a press conference before going to Raj Bhawan, the outgoing CM said, "We have an absolute majority. The BJP has already extended its support. Some others have also given their support."

The National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party in the state on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27.

