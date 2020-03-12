Image Source : PTI Coronavirus matter of concern, 6,000 Indians stranded in Iran: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday said that as many as 6000 Indians are stranded in Iran including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and J-K and 300 students. Addressing the Lok Sabha, he said, "about a 1000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Gujarat and others who are on longer-term stay visas in Iran for pursuing their livelihood. As per available information there are about 6000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran, including 1100 pilgrims mainly from Ladakh, J&K and Maharashtra, nearly 300 students primarily from J&K."

"I visited Srinagar recently and took the initiative to meet the parents of some of the students who are in Iran. Their anxiety at this time is completely understandable. I shared with them in details, the ground situation and sought their understanding," he added.

He further said that the govt would facilitate the earliest possible return of their children.