Vandalisation of gurdwara in Kabul raises concern not only for India but for world as well: MEA Bagchi

Vandalisation of gurdwara in Kabul raises concern not only for India but for the world as well: MEA Bagchi

India on Thursday said the vandalisation of a gurdwara in Kabul raised concerns not just for it but for the world and the international community needs to insist on protecting the rights of various sections of Afghan society as outlined in a UN Security Council resolution.

According to reports, Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul was vandalised two days ago by suspected Taliban fighters.

"The reports of vandalism and of intolerance obviously raise concerns not just for us but, I suppose, across the world. It is important that the international community continues to insist on the fulfilment of goals outlined in the UN Security Council resolution 2593," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was replying to a question on the issue at a media briefing.

The UNSC resolution, adopted on August 30 under India's presidency of the global body, talked about the need for upholding human rights in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement should be found out to the crisis.

Bagchi said the resolution reflects the world community's collective approach towards Afghanistan and demanded that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism besides ensuring the rights of all sections of the Afghan society including women and minorities.

"The UN Security Council resolution articulates and guides the collective approach of the global community towards Afghanistan. The resolution talks about ensuring that Afghan territory is not used for terrorist acts," Bagchi said.

"It talks of safe passage and secure departure of Afghans and all foreign nationals from Afghanistan. It talks about holding of human rights including of women and minorities and encourages all parties to seek an inclusive, negotiated political settlement," he said.

The MEA spokesperson said the situation in Afghanistan figured during US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's talks in India on Tuesday.

He said there was a need to ensure that terrorism does not emanate from Afghan soil.

"We highlighted our perspective on role of Pakistan and what are our concerns regarding that," Bagchi said, describing Sherman's visit as "very very useful and productive".

He said issues relating to security in Afghanistan was a major focus area in the talks.

When asked whether China figured in the talks, Bagchi said it did and added that "China is an important player, an important country" and both countries shared their perspectives.

To a question on the Afghans who are currently in India and want to return to Afghanistan, Bagchi said the issue of resumption of commercial flights to Afghanistan is a sensitive issue.

He said the visas of Afghan citizens stuck in India are being automatically extended.

