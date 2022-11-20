MCD elections 2022: 67 candidates pull out on last day of withdrawing nominations, voting on Dec 4

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MCD elections 2022: 67 candidates pull out on the last day of withdrawing nominations

MCD elections: As per the official data, a total of 65 candidates pulled out on the last day of withdrawing nominations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

With this, a total of 1,349 candidates are left in the fray for the December 4 polls as the date to withdraw nominations was on Saturday, November 19.

According to the data shared by the State Election Commission, as many as 55 independent candidates and also six from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) withdrew nominations.

Of the 67 withdrawals, 34 were male candidates, the data showed. After the withdrawals, the final tally stands at 1,349, including 709 female candidates.

It should be mentioned here that the upcoming polls would see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress. Earlier on November 17, the BJP released a "charge sheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, accusing it of not fulfilling its promises.

The elections for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and results will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7.



