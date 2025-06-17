Maulana Mahmood Madani backs caste-based census, calls it a step towards just governance Maulana Mahmood Madani stressed that accurate data would help ensure fair access to benefits and government schemes, particularly for marginalised communities that have long been overlooked.

New Delhi:

​In a strong endorsement of the upcoming caste-based census, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, described the exercise as essential for promoting justice, inclusive governance, and equitable resource distribution in India.

Maulana Madani emphasised that the caste-based census has evolved beyond being a routine governmental process. “It is now a pressing social and political necessity,” he said, highlighting that the data collected will have a direct impact on policymaking, especially in areas such as reservation, social welfare, and developmental schemes.

He stressed that accurate data would help ensure fair access to benefits and government schemes, particularly for marginalised communities that have long been overlooked.

Call for active participation from the Muslim community

Urging full cooperation, Madani appealed to all Muslims across the country to participate actively in the census process. He called on every Muslim household to ensure that their caste identity is correctly recorded, saying this information is crucial for future policy decisions affecting the community.

He also appealed to the local branches of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Muslim organizations, religious institutions, and community leaders to play a proactive role in educating people about the long-term implications of the census and assisting them through the process.

Islamic principles and practical realities

Addressing potential concerns, Maulana Madani clarified that supporting a caste-based census does not go against the Islamic principle of equality. “While Islam upholds the idea of a society based on equality, the ground reality is that a large section of Indian Muslims remains socially and economically backward,” he stated.

He called for a moral and constitutional commitment to uplift the most deprived segments of society, especially backward and underrepresented Muslim groups.

A message to the government

Madani urged the central government to conduct the caste-based census with complete transparency, fairness, and seriousness, and to ensure that no community faces discrimination during the process.

“We demand that the government treat this as a matter of national importance, guaranteeing that the outcomes of this exercise lead to meaningful change for the most vulnerable,” he concluded.